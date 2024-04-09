Police search for man who walked into Hammond Hobby Lobby, stole $500 mirror

HAMMOND — Police in Hammond are searching for a man that walked into a Hobby Lobby and reportedly stole a nearly $500 mirror in the middle of the day.

The Hammond Police Department responded to the West Thomas Street Hobby Lobby near LA-190 on April 1. A man was seen on security footage entering the store at 2:25 p.m. and grabbed the mirror, valued at $459, and walked out of the store. He then left the parking lot in a grey Jeep.

Police say they have identified the man, who was spotted on two separate occasions at the Hobby Lobby location.

Police are still investigating the theft and have asked anyone with information about the man to contact the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.