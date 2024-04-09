79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police search for man who walked into Hammond Hobby Lobby, stole $500 mirror

2 hours 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 10:43 AM April 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — Police in Hammond are searching for a man that walked into a Hobby Lobby and reportedly stole a nearly $500 mirror in the middle of the day.

The Hammond Police Department responded to the West Thomas Street Hobby Lobby near LA-190 on April 1. A man was seen on security footage entering the store at 2:25 p.m. and grabbed the mirror, valued at $459, and walked out of the store. He then left the parking lot in a grey Jeep. 

Police say they have identified the man, who was spotted on two separate occasions at the Hobby Lobby location. 

Police are still investigating the theft and have asked anyone with information about the man to contact the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

