Police search for hit-and-run driver who left woman seriously hurt

INDEPENDENCE - Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a Tangipahoa Parish hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred last month, on Wednesday, Oct. 27 on U.S. Hwy 51, near LA Hwy 40 in Independence.

Police say the crash happened as a woman was walking on the southbound side of U.S. Hwy 51 and the front of a southbound vehicle struck her before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle is believed to be white and damaged along the right front headlight.

This crash remains under investigation, and State Police ask that anyone with pertinent information regarding the incident contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.