Police say they've found girl who licked ice cream in viral video

LUFKIN, TX - Police say they've tracked down the person who was recorded licking a brand new container of Blue Bell ice cream before placing back on a store shelf.

On Monday, a message appeared on the company's website in response to a video that got more than 10 million views on social media over the weekend. The video shows an unidentified woman drag her tongue across the ice cream, put the lid back on and place it back on the store shelf.

The Lufkin Police Department confirmed Friday that investigators were able to identify the person in the video as a teenage girl from San Antonio. Officials are not publically identifying her at this time due to her age, but the case has been turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Blue Bell announced earlier this week that authorities had traced the incident to a Walmart in the Texas town. A new statement posted to its website in the wake of the girl's arrest suggests it may be looking into new ways to further protect their product from tampering.

"We thank everyone for their assistance in this case including the San Antonio Police Department, Lufkin Police Department, Walmart, and our customers who alerted us to this incident.

Food safety is our top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton.

This case is now in the hands of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to pursue however it deems appropriate."