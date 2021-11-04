Police say carjacking led to sprawling pursuit through Baton Rouge, teens' arrests

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase through Baton Rouge Wednesday evening landed 18-year-old D'Sean Lacey and three 15-year-olds behind bars.

It all happened because of an armed carjacking in the Sherwood Forest area.

"I know there was a handgun involved and he was forced out of his car," said BRPD spokesperson L'jean McKneely, describing the crime.

Viewer video of the chase showed several police vehicles chasing the car down city streets. It ended when the stolen car crashed on South Park Drive.

BRPD says its policies allow officers to start such a chase in serious situations.



"There are criminals out there committing these acts, and we're in a position to try to apprehend those persons as safely as possible. Those officers were taking precautions, being responsible. We knew what time of day it was and persons around. But they were in those particular areas in an attempt to apprehend those guys that were involved in an armed robbery carjacking," Sgt. McKneely said.

He says several other police vehicles were in place to try to stop the chase so no one would get hurt. But the nature of the chase, which unfolded on streets lined with children and families, will be reviewed.

"There will be an evaluation. It will be overlooked to see if they violated any policies. So that's always in review to make sure that we did all we needed to do to make sure that we were following the policy that we have in place."