Police responding to shooting near North Foster Drive, one with life-threatening injuries
BATON ROUGE- Officials are responding to a shooting off North Foster Drive that left one person injured.
The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday at 5331 Underwood Avenue. Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are few details at the time.
