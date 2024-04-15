75°
Police respond to reported mass shooting after 12 people shot, one fatally, in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Twelve people were shot, one fatally, in a reported mass shooting late Sunday night.
WWL-TV reports the shooting happened in the city's Warehouse District shortly before midnight. The shooting took place on South Peters Street, which runs parallel to Tchoupitoulas Street and Convention Center Boulevard.
An unidentified woman was found lying dead in the street when law enforcement arrive. Five men and six women were also shot, but there was no word on the severity of their injuries.
Officials did not release information on a suspect or motive.
