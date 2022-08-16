Police respond to man injured in reported early-morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials said the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Carrollton Avenue near Harry Drive on reports of a shooting victim. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Police said it's possible the shooting happened at a different location but it was unclear.

This is a developing story.