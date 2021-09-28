78°
Police rescue child found in a pool early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities came to the aid of a child that appeared to be in a potentially dangerous situation early Tuesday morning.
The incident took place before 8 a.m. in Old South Baton Rouge.
A representative from the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the 2000 block of Iowa Street in regards to a child that was in the pool of a rental property.
Police say the child appeared to be awake and conscious.
No other details were immediately available.
