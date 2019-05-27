Police: Passenger who survived crash on I-10 struck & killed by another vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A passenger in a car that crashed into a tractor-trailer early Monday got out of the burning car but was then fatally hit by a third vehicle, police said.

Three others in the car were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The car, a BMW, hit the 18-wheeler from behind on I-10 East near I-110 around 2:40 a.m. The BMW caught fire and was stuck in the right lane of travel. The four people inside got out, and the car was then hit from behind by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police said the pickup truck also hit Robles Betuel, 55, who had gotten out of the BMW. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.