78°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: One killed in fatal nightclub shooting, three suspects identified
Tangipahoa Parish - Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and injured several others.
The Saturday incident, which occurred at Club 81 just after 3 a.m., caused the death of 21-year-old Isaac Warren, a Mississippi resident. Two other victims were injured in the shooting, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office report.
Police are looking for Wayne Brown, 23, Quezmon Roberts, 23, and Malik Bailey, 23, in connection with the crime. All three suspects are Tangipahoa residents. Authorities say Roberts and Brown have multiple outstanding warrants.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a local Elvis impersonator
-
As businesses struggle to hire BREC says they're starting to recover
-
Deputies find body after recovering car from bayou Friday
-
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
-
Murdered teenager remembered by classmates
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76