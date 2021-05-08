78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: One killed in fatal nightclub shooting, three suspects identified

5 hours 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, May 08 2021 May 8, 2021 May 08, 2021 3:23 PM May 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

Tangipahoa Parish - Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and injured several others.

The Saturday incident, which occurred at Club 81 just after 3 a.m., caused the death of 21-year-old Isaac Warren, a Mississippi resident. Two other victims were injured in the shooting, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office report.

Police are looking for Wayne Brown, 23, Quezmon Roberts, 23, and Malik Bailey, 23, in connection with the crime. All three suspects are Tangipahoa residents. Authorities say Roberts and Brown have multiple outstanding warrants.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days