Police officer taken to hospital after overnight crash on Scenic Highway

2 hours 35 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 6:22 AM April 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A police officer ended up in the hospital after a crash near Southern University's campus Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the wreck was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard. According to sources, the officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The full extent of the of that officer's injuries were unknown as of Monday morning. 

