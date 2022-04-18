Police officer taken to hospital after overnight crash on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - A police officer ended up in the hospital after a crash near Southern University's campus Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the wreck was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard. According to sources, the officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The full extent of the of that officer's injuries were unknown as of Monday morning.