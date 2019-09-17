80°
Police officer shot and killed in Alabama

By: WBRZ Staff
TUSCALOOSA, AL - A veteran police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Alabama Monday night, leaving behind two daughters and his fiancé.

Officer Dornell Cousette, a 13-year-veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, was shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect inside a house in Tuscaloosa.

The suspect, who was wanted on warrants for previous felony offenses, was also shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Tuscaloosa Police Chier Mitt Tubbs.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Cousette was the father of two daughters and was engaged to be married.

"In our community, our heroes wear the police uniform of the Tuscaloosa Police Department," Maddox said at a press conference. "And tonight, one of our heroes has died in the line of duty, protecting our city."

"Officer Cousette laid down his life in service to the people of Tuscaloosa," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cousette, the first Tuscaloosa officer to be killed in the line of duty since 2011, was also the fourth law enforcement officer to die in the state this year in "a senseless act of violence," said the governor.

Ivey has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff across the state.

