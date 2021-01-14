Police: No substantiated threat as law enforcement prepares for protests at State Capitol

BATON ROUGE - In a joint statement, law enforcement agencies statewide say they're bracing for potential protests at state buildings in the coming days but that no significant threats have materialized as of Thursday.

The letter released by Louisiana State Police Thursday lists more than a dozen state, local and federal agencies taking part in the preparations.

LSP says a multi-agency command center will be used to help monitor for any threats that may emerge.

You can read the full statement below.

Through a collaborative effort of federal, state, and local public safety agencies, officials continue to prepare for possible protests at the Louisiana State Capitol. Representatives from the Louisiana State Police, DPS Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Louisiana Army National Guard, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, United States Attorney Office, and the Louisiana Legislative Sergeant at Arms are working closely to coordinate security protocols and ensure safety for protesters, Capitol grounds and staff, and the surrounding community.

Although no specific and substantiated threat to life or property have been identified at this time to include the State Capitol or other government buildings, partnering agencies will continually monitor for potential security concerns and provide timely notification should this change. All agencies remain steadfast in our mission to protect our citizens and respect those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest. Criminal activity, the destruction of property, and the intentional incitement of violence prevents others from peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights and will not be tolerated.

In preparation, a multi-agency unified command center will be utilized to maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our state. The focus is to provide a centralized location for gathering intelligence, assessing potential threats, and providing any additional resources needed. All agencies involved will be focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals attempting to incite violence and engage in criminal activity during peaceful protests in Louisiana.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious and/or suspected criminal activity by utilizing:

· 911 for life threatening emergencies

· Louisiana State Analytical & Fusion Exchange (LA-SAFE) Hotline - 1-800-434-8007

· LSP Suspicious Activity Online Reporting Form:https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm

· "See Something Send Something" mobile application

· Federal Bureau of Investigation online and hotline tip reporting: www.fbi.gov/tips -1-800-CALL-FBI

As indicated nationwide, citizens with information on the incident that occurred at the US Capitol last week or upcoming protests can notify the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at fbi.gov/USCapitol.