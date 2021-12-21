46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Nine teenagers injured in Saturday birthday party shooting

8 months 2 days 14 hours ago Monday, April 19 2021 Apr 19, 2021 April 19, 2021 4:46 PM April 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

LAPLACE - Police are still investigating a shooting at a 12-year-old's birthday party that left nine teenagers injured.

The incident took place around 8:30 on Saturday in the 600 block of Golfview Drive. Officials say there were more than 60 young people at the party, and fighting broke out between two armed groups.

Seven teenagers were treated for minor gun-related injuries and released from the hospital. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are still hospitalized for a stomach injury and a head wound respectively.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said police are still looking for information.

Trending News

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” Tregre said. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days