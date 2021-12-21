Police: Nine teenagers injured in Saturday birthday party shooting

LAPLACE - Police are still investigating a shooting at a 12-year-old's birthday party that left nine teenagers injured.

The incident took place around 8:30 on Saturday in the 600 block of Golfview Drive. Officials say there were more than 60 young people at the party, and fighting broke out between two armed groups.

Seven teenagers were treated for minor gun-related injuries and released from the hospital. A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old are still hospitalized for a stomach injury and a head wound respectively.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said police are still looking for information.

“Not one person has given a formal statement,” Tregre said. “I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened.”