Police nab man accused of calling Fresh Market, threatening to 'shoot it up'

Brandon Smith

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man they've been attempting to catch up with since 2018, for allegedly calling Baton Rouge's Fresh Market store and threatening to open fire within the business.

According to a police report, 35-year-old Brandon Smith called the Perkins Road grocery store shortly after noon on Feb 5, 2018. Police say Smith asked if a particular employee was at work and after being told they were not, Smith said when the employee got to work, he was going to go to the store and ‘shoot it up.’

The police report goes on to say Smith made a second threatening call to Fresh Market just before 5 p.m. that evening and repeated his earlier threat.

Police say they spoke with the employee Smith seemed to have a problem with and the employee told them he and Smith had a falling out a couple of days prior, over an apartment lease agreement.

When police tried to catch up with Smith, they found he’d been kicked out of his apartment and because of this, were unable to locate him for quite some time.

Over a year later, Smith has been located and arrested on charges of terrorizing.