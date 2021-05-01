75°
Police: More than 90 people found in possible human smuggling case, several COVID-19 positive

Saturday, May 01 2021
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Houston Police

HOUSTON, Tx. - Police found more than 90 people in one home Friday night in a possible human smuggling case.

The Houston Police Department said they searched the two-story Chessington Drive home after being tipped off by an anonymous report.

No children were found in the search. Only five women were found, with the rest of the victims male. Police said none of the victims had serious injuries.

Police confirmed to ABC13 that five people inside the home tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities began administering rapid tests after some of the people showed signs of the virus.

The investigation is ongoing, with police trying to find the identity of the victims and the person responsible for the incident.

