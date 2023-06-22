90°
Police: Man walks in front of truck on Scenic Highway, shoots driver after nearly causing wreck
BATON ROUGE - An elderly man was shot after he exchanged words with a person who stepped in front of his truck on a highway early Monday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim was driving down Scenic Highway before 4 a.m. Monday when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road directly in front of his vehicle. The driver slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the pedestrian.
As the driver was going around, he reportedly yelled at the pedestrian to stay out of the roadway, at which point the pedestrian fired multiple shots that hit the vehicle and the driver.
The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CRCS at (225) 344-7867.
