Police: Man tried to shoot person arguing with his girlfriend, killed innocent bystander instead

BAKER - A man accused of firing a barrage of bullets during an argument in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood is facing a murder charge after he inadvertently struck and killed a bystander, according to police.

Thomas Joseph, 31, was booked Wednesday into the parish jail for second-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder related to the Dec. 22 killing.

The Baker Police Department cited witnesses saying Joseph jumped into a heated argument between his girlfriend and another individual concerning work that was performed on her home. At some point, Joseph allegedly pulled out a gun a fired several shots at the other person.

While it did not appear that Joseph struck his intended target, police found a man dead with a bullet wound in the back of his head inside a nearby home. Witnesses told police that Joseph fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Those at scene said Joseph explained that he pulled out his gun because he thought the other individual was being "disrespectful and aggressive" toward his girlfriend.

He was arrested by federal agents last week and booked into the East Baton Rouge jail system Wednesday.