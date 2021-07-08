Police: Man stepped in front of car in deadly crash near Sunshine Bridge

ASCENSION PARISH - A man died in a crash early Thursday morning after he walked into the path of a vehicle on LA 70.

Louisiana State Police said the wreck was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 3120, just west of the Sunshine bridge. Investigators believe the driver was traveling westbound on LA 70 when a pedestrian walked in front of the vehicle.

An Airmed helicopter was called to the scene but did not land after learning that the pedestrian, 66-year-old Marsden Geason, had passed away.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Geason was uninjured.