Police: Man stabbed to death after intervening in domestic dispute
SLIDELL - Police say a man fled to another state after he fatally stabbed a man who intervened in a domestic dispute between him and his fiancée Sunday.
Authorities say the incident occurred in the 800 block of Pine Tree Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when they found 30-year-old Douglas Evans lying on the floor of the residence with multiple stab wounds. Evans later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
According to the Slidell Police Department, Evans was stabbed after he intervened in an argument between his niece and her fiancé, 25-year-old Joseph Thibodeaux of Pearl River. Police say Evans jumped in and tried to de-escalate the situation after Thibodeaux began threatening family members with a knife.
At some point, Thibodeaux turned on Evans and began stabbing him. Thibodeaux then fled the residence in a vehicle, but was caught later Sunday evening by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi.
Thibodeaux waived extradition and was transported back to Slidell, where he now faces a second degree murder charge. The investigation is on-going, and Thibodeaux is expected to face more charges.
