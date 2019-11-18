Police: Man shot wife Friday night in apparent domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after police said he shot himself after first shooting his wife on Wooddale Court Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near Airline Highway.

The 27-year-old woman survived the shooting and was taken to an area hospital. The husband died on the scene, police said in a news release about the situation Saturday morning.

Police did not release the names of those involved.

"Any additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available," a spokesperson said in the news release.

