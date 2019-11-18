48°
Police: Man shot wife Friday night in apparent domestic dispute
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after police said he shot himself after first shooting his wife on Wooddale Court Friday night.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near Airline Highway.
The 27-year-old woman survived the shooting and was taken to an area hospital. The husband died on the scene, police said in a news release about the situation Saturday morning.
WBRZ.com first broke the story Friday night.
Police did not release the names of those involved.
"Any additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available," a spokesperson said in the news release.
