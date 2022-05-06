Police: Man out of jail on bond attacked pregnant girlfriend, charged with trying to kill unborn child

BATON ROUGE – A man out on bond attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threated to “kill her and the baby,” according to records obtained by WBRZ.

Eric Curry was booked into jail on a list of charges Friday, including attempted feticide. Police said his girlfriend had been beaten, teeth knocked out and Curry stomped on the woman’s stomach in a fit of rage earlier this week. At the time of the attack, Curry was out on bond from another arrest.

The woman sought care at the hospital, and it appears from police documents, she’ll be okay. The unborn child’s condition was not clear, although Curry’s charges do not insinuate the unborn child was harmed.

Authorities asked a judge to revoke Curry’s bond from his previous arrest which should keep him jailed.

Curry is the child's father.