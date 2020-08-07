Police: Man orchestrates sale of gun on Snapchat, attempts to rob purchaser when they meet

Kelly London

BATON ROUGE - Police report that a July 30th gun sale orchestrated via the social media app, Snapchat went wrong when the seller attempted to rob the purchaser at gunpoint.

Baton Rouge Police say 20-year-old Kelly London arranged to sell a Black Glock 40 with a 32 round magazine and a laser/light combo on it for a total of $360 to a purchaser he'd communicated with on Snapchat.

An arrest report completed by an officer said London and the purchaser planned to meet at London's Coursey Drive apartment complex.

So, police say, the purchaser followed through with the arrangements and met London at his Sherwood Acres apartment, but after London showed him the gun and he handed London the $360 in cash, London took the gun, loaded it, and informed the purchaser-turned-victim that he was being robbed.

The victim contacted authorities, who apprehended London and report that the victim eventually picked London out of a lineup as the man who'd robbed him.

London was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on charges that include armed robbery and illegal use of a firearm.