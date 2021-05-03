Police: Man in Santa hat arrested for school bus theft

Photo: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

LAKE ARTHUR - A man wearing a Santa hat was accused of stealing a school bus Thursday.

Police arrested 34-year-old Cody Wade Moore after they obtained surveillance camera footage of the scene at Lake Arthur High School.

The footage showed a man wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and a Santa hat. Authorities said Moore was found in Opelousas with the bus, still wearing the same clothing.

Moore was booked on a slew of charges, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and contempt of court.