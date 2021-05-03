83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man in Santa hat arrested for school bus theft

2 hours 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, May 03 2021 May 3, 2021 May 03, 2021 4:54 PM May 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

LAKE ARTHUR - A man wearing a Santa hat was accused of stealing a school bus Thursday.

Police arrested 34-year-old Cody Wade Moore after they obtained surveillance camera footage of the scene at Lake Arthur High School.

The footage showed a man wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and a Santa hat. Authorities said Moore was found in Opelousas with the bus, still wearing the same clothing.

Trending News

Moore was booked on a slew of charges, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and contempt of court.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days