Police: Man hurt in shooting on Washington Avenue

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 25 2017 Apr 25, 2017 April 25, 2017 2:03 PM April 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person was hurt in a shooting on Washington Avenue Tuesday.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Washington Avenue near North 30th Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say one man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say dozens of shots were fired in the area, littering the street with shell casings. One neighbor says that he saw someone riding around what appeared to be dirt bikes around the time of the shooting.

Additional details about the shooting are limited at this time.

