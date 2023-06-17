80°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man hurt in shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE – Police say one person was hurt in a shooting on Washington Avenue Tuesday.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Washington Avenue near North 30th Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say one man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say dozens of shots were fired in the area, littering the street with shell casings. One neighbor says that he saw someone riding around what appeared to be dirt bikes around the time of the shooting.
Trending News
Additional details about the shooting are limited at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD headquarters evacuated Friday
-
Man loses $14K after scammers made up story about his grandson's arrest
-
EBR teachers promised a raise, but some faculty fear they could be...
-
'Unprecedented' data breach could affect anyone with a Louisiana driver's license
-
Despite latest setback, new owner says long-troubled golf course is still on...