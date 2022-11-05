62°
Police: Man found shot to death outside Baton Rouge apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard overnight.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:58 a.m. Saturday outside Towne Oaks apartment complex on North Sherwood Forest Drive, just off Florida Boulevard.
Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Davante Ross apparently shot to death near one of the apartment complex's parking lots.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869.
