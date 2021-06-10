Police: Man dies after going on drug-fueled rampage at Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE - A man died at the hospital after he allegedly went on a bizarre tirade at a restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened around 2:47 at the Wing Stop on Florida Boulevard. Officers said the "erratic behavior" of that individual caused employees to flee their work area.

When police arrived, they found the partially clothed man had ransacked the restaurant and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Police said he was taken to hospital to seek treatment for his medical condition but later died.

Officials are still working to identify the man.