Police: Man dies after falling from interstate exit ramp

Thursday, December 31 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after he fell from overpass on I-10 near the Washington St. and I-110 exit.

Police believe the man jumped from the exit ramp after being involved in an accident, but the incident is still under investigation.

The interstate closed for a little over an hour, but is open now.

The coroner and a News 2 Crew are on scene. We will have more details on WBRZ News 2 at 10.

