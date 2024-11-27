76°
Police: Man dies after falling from interstate exit ramp
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after he fell from overpass on I-10 near the Washington St. and I-110 exit.
Police believe the man jumped from the exit ramp after being involved in an accident, but the incident is still under investigation.
The interstate closed for a little over an hour, but is open now.
The coroner and a News 2 Crew are on scene. We will have more details on WBRZ News 2 at 10.
