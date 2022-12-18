Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting at motel on Boardwalk Drive earlier this week

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday following a deadly shooting at a motel off Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis shot to death outside the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive, just off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives said surveillance video showed Lewis and Maurice Mallory, 27, standing under the motel breezeway. Witnesses told police the two started arguing about stolen drugs before getting into a physical fight. At some point in the encounter, Mallory dropped a handgun.

Lewis eventually left the breezeway, but when he walked back, he saw Mallory had picked the gun back up. Lewis turned to run, and police say he was shot in the back while trying to get away.

Mallory fled the scene, and an arrest warrant was issued that day, according to police.

Friday, Mallory was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

In November, another person was killed at the FairBridge Inn after an overnight shooting.

The recent deaths at the crime-ridden motel have prompted the EBR Metro Council to start rewriting the city ordinance for hotels and motels, and some leaders are even pushing for the business to be shut down entirely.