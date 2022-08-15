Police: Man, 35, dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street.

Police told WBRZ the victim has been identified as Jeremy Williams, 35. Officers say he and an unidentified male were having an argument outside prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story.