Police make third arrest in Baton Rouge club shooting that injured 12

BATON ROUGE - More than three months after gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive, police announced their third arrest in the case.

On Jan. 22, 2023, the Dior Bar & Lounge off College Drive was holding a "back to college" night from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. According to first responders, people inside the club started firing rounds around 1:30 a.m.. Twelve people were hurt.

Authorities confirmed five victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, while four others arrived in personal vehicles. Police said nine of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries and three were in critical condition.

Sources told WBRZ an artist performing the night of the shooting, DJ Revv, was shot in the spine and is unable to walk.

In the following days, the Baton Rouge Police Department determined the shooting was targeted.

On the night of the shooting, four men entered Dior, walked to the bar and began to "focus" on the stage, according to Deputy Chief Myron Daniels. Two of the men then walked outside to their car, while the other two moved to the patio area of the club.

Daniels said the pair outside slid weapons under the patio fence and handed them off to the other two men, who later carried out the attack inside the club. Police noted that all four men were inside the club when the shooting started.

Police did not say who the intended target of the attack was, but said the two shooters fired toward the stage. Officers were not immediately able to identify the other two men involved in the shooting.

On Feb. 13, 19-year-old Nikeal Franklin and 19-year-old Jy'Shaun Jackson were arrested. The pair are from St. James Parish. Franklin was booked with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson was booked as a principal to attempted first-degree murder.

On May 5, 22-year-old Shawnchez Lemar was arrested and booked for 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder.