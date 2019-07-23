Police make arrest in club shooting that hurt 7, more arrests pending

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that hurt several people inside a night club on Florida Boulevard late last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Tuesday that Cadonovan Sanchezz Robinson, 24, of Zachary is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said video sent to them of the altercation helped identify Robinson. He was taken into custody with the help of state police and Zachary Police Deparmtent.

Investigators believe the June 29 incident began as a fight inside the Stadium Ultralounge that "escalated in people arming themselves". Shots were fired inside and outside the bar, leaving seven people hurt.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said more arrests are pending in the investigation.