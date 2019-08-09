91°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking person who 'dropped' ankle monitor in Louisiana Chick-fil-A
SLIDELL - Police are looking for a criminal who flew the coop after dumping their ankle monitor in a Chick-fil-A restroom.
The device was discovered Friday at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Slidell. Police said they're holding onto the "lost property" until they track down the person who left it behind.
Anyone who knows the individual missing their ankle bracelet is asked to contact Slidell Police.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire
-
HEAT ADVISORY leading into steamy weekend
-
Livingston Parish students, teachers head back to school
-
FEMA to provide funding to religious organizations following natural disasters
-
One killed, another taken to BR burn unit after house fire in...