Police looking for teen who disappeared after leaving work

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities in Livingston Parish are looking for a 16-year-old who's been missing for more than a day.

The Denham Springs Police Department says Jessica Diaz was last seen leaving her workplace Monday night.

She is described as being 4' 11'' with a small frame and was last wearing a bright blue t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 225-665-5106.