Police looking for suspects who smashed hole in wall of Gonzales pawn shop, stole guns

GONZALES - Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a hole into the cinderblock wall of a pawn shop, disabled the alarm system and stole a variety of guns before running away.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, cameras caught the burglars breaking into Pelican Pawn shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the burglary should contact (225) 647-9572.