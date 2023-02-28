85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for pair who robbed gas station on Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are attempting to identify two people accused of an armed robbery at a gas station on Millerville Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the robbery happened around 4 a.m on Feb. 18 at the Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road. The two reportedly implied they were armed, went behind the counter and emptied the cash register before leaving.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street
-
Teenage girl shot to death Saturday night while driving on I-110 North;...
-
'Brazen' interstate shootings becoming more common
-
Stolen horses from multiple parishes found in Baton Rouge; minor arrested for...
-
Campus-wide network outage affected LSU students, staff for hours Monday
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs