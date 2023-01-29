Police looking for missing 11-year-old last seen in St. Mary Parish on Saturday morning

FRANKLIN - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing child last seen in St. Mary Parish on Saturday.

According to the Franklin Police Department, 11-year-old Timothy Ballet was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday, wearing a gray shirt and blue or black shorts. The boy was reported missing by his mother.

Police described Ballet as a black male, and he's approximately 4'11" tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ballet's location is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.