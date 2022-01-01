Police looking for man suspected of killing 1-year-old

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a man accused of killing a one-year-old infant on New Year's Day.

New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate 27-year-old Corey Davis, who is possibly driving a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla.

According to WWL, the infant showed up at a hospital around 3:20 p.m with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the shooting happened near the corner of Decatur and Spain Streets.

Anyone with information on the shooting or where Corey Davis could be is asked to contact NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives at 504-658-5267.