Police looking for 24-year-old mother after baby sent to hospital with broken jaw

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a mother accused abusing her 3-month-old daughter.

BRPD says it's looking for Kayla Simmons, 24, after her daughter was taken to a hospital March 16 with multiple injuries.

Police records say the child arrived at the hospital with three fractured ribs, a fractured left femur, fractured left and right tibia, and a broken jaw. The hospital told police the baby's jaw appeared to have been broken recently, and the other injuries appeared to be one to two weeks old.

According to a warrant, both Simmons and the child's father tried to leave the hospital once her injuries were discovered but were stopped by security guards.

Police caught up with Simmons, who said only she and her babysitter watch her daughter. She added that the child is never left alone with the father, and she had no knowledge of her daughter's injuries prior to the hospital visit.

Simmons also claimed that her daughter was taken to her pediatrician less than a week earlier and cleared as healthy. But when investigators contacted the doctor's office the next day, they discovered she hadn't been there since December.

Police also learned the child's babysitter had moved to Texas about a week before the child was hospitalized.

Simmons is wanted for second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-3853.