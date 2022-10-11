86°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for 15-year-old who went missing Monday
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday from the Alello Drive area.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaylen Gautereau was reported missing Monday. She is 5'4", has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Gautereau's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center offering for cancer screenings for Breast Cancer...
-
Man convicted in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter found guilty of...
-
Group headed to Fort Myers with jam-packed 18 wheeler full of supplies...
-
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
-
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge,...
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...