Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police looking for 15-year-old who went missing Monday

52 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, October 11 2022 Oct 11, 2022 October 11, 2022 3:23 PM October 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday from the Alello Drive area. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kaylen Gautereau was reported missing Monday. She is 5'4", has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information about Gautereau's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000. 

