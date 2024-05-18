87°
Baton Rouge man dies after single-vehicle crash, car overturns in Gonzales
GONZALES - A Baton Rouge man died Saturday morning after his car overturned in Gonzales, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say that around 6 a.m., Niles R. Bartholomew, 35, was traveling southbound on LA 3251 in Gonzales when his vehicle exited the road to the left, entered a ditched, and overturned.
Bartholomew suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
