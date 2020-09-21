70°
Police involved in multiple hazing investigations at LSU

Monday, September 21 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two separate cases of alleged hazing involving LSU fraternities. 

According to reports filed with campus police, the incidents happened Sept. 13 and 14 at the Phi Kappa Psi and Kappa Sigma fraternities respectively. 

The incident at Phi Kappa Psi was reported as a 'criminal hazing' case and involved allegations of aggravated battery. The incident at Kappa Sigma allegedly involved two active fraternity members and two newcomers to the fraternity.

Few details were made available concerning the specifics of the allegations.

