Police investigating two connected reports of shots fired off Winbourne Avenue Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two reports of shots fired early Thursday morning off Winbourne Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was setting up a perimeter around the 6000 block of Underwood Avenue after shots were fired around Thursday morning.

The investigation was also taking place around the 3200 block of Voss Avenue, only a mile from where shots were reportedly fired on Underwood.

Sources say no victims were found at either location, but police are still investigating the incidents which the department believes are related.

This is a developing story.