95°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating two connected reports of shots fired off Winbourne Avenue Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two reports of shots fired early Thursday morning off Winbourne Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was setting up a perimeter around the 6000 block of Underwood Avenue after shots were fired around Thursday morning.
The investigation was also taking place around the 3200 block of Voss Avenue, only a mile from where shots were reportedly fired on Underwood.
Sources say no victims were found at either location, but police are still investigating the incidents which the department believes are related.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shortage of BR Red Cross volunteers leaves only one to help with...
-
Four reported shootings in BR area ahead of mayor's press conference addressing...
-
East Baton Rouge school event met with heavy criticism from students, parents;...
-
Homeowner wants answers after yard starts sinking
-
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash