Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months

1 hour 42 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 3:21 PM August 30, 2022 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year.

The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The same block along Scotland Avenue has seen multiple shootings this year. The violence has become so frequent that one business, Vince's Liquor Store, is currently facing pressure to shut down.

