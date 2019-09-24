70°
Police investigating shots fired call after vehicle damaged on Napoleon St.
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shots fired call.
The incident was reported before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Napoleon Street. At the scene, police found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.
A residence may have also been damaged.
No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
