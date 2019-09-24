70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating shots fired call after vehicle damaged on Napoleon St.

1 hour 16 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2019 Sep 24, 2019 September 24, 2019 5:05 AM September 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shots fired call.

The incident was reported before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Napoleon Street. At the scene, police found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

A residence may have also been damaged.

No further details were provided. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days