72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating shooting that left one injured in St. Gabriel

1 hour 14 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, March 14 2021 Mar 14, 2021 March 14, 2021 10:18 PM March 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Gabriel Saturday night.

The St. Gabriel Police Department responded Martin Luther King Pkwy near a park around 9 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

According to the Acadiana Ambulance, one person was shot in the back and was transported to OLOL.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days