Police investigating shooting that left one injured in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Gabriel Saturday night.
The St. Gabriel Police Department responded Martin Luther King Pkwy near a park around 9 p.m. in regards to a shooting.
According to the Acadiana Ambulance, one person was shot in the back and was transported to OLOL.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
