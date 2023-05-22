Police investigating shooting along College Drive Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting along a busy stretch of College Drive on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on Aldrich Avenue, just off College Frontage Road. Several BRPD units were spotted staging a scene in the grass median along College Drive, near the I-10 overpass.

Sources said one person was hurt, but their condition was unclear.

It comes after a violent weekend in Baton Rouge where three people were killed in six separate shootings across the city.

This is a developing story.