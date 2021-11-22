65°
Police investigating sexual assault of a juvenile at apartment complex notorious for crime
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a sexual assault of a juvenile that was reported Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the assault happened at the Tiger Plaza apartments. District Attorney Hillar Moore has attempted to get the apartments abated.
No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
