Police investigating sexual assault of a juvenile at apartment complex notorious for crime

2 hours 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, November 21 2021 Nov 21, 2021 November 21, 2021 9:48 PM November 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a sexual assault of a juvenile that was reported Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the assault happened at the Tiger Plaza apartments. District Attorney Hillar Moore has attempted to get the apartments abated.

No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

