Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating reports of man with machete at La. School for Deaf

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to reports of a man with a machete at the Louisiana School for the Deaf on Wednesday night.

According to BRPD, an administrator called police after seeing a male at the school holding a machete. 

Officials say when they arrived, the scene was clear. However, they're continuing to investigate.

No injuries were reported.

