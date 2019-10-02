79°
Police investigating reports of man with machete at La. School for Deaf
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to reports of a man with a machete at the Louisiana School for the Deaf on Wednesday night.
According to BRPD, an administrator called police after seeing a male at the school holding a machete.
Officials say when they arrived, the scene was clear. However, they're continuing to investigate.
No injuries were reported.
