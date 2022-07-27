Police investigating reports of man exposing himself in Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Garden District are hoping police can capture a man who's been exposing himself around their neighborhood.

Ale Sanchez lives by herself near Government Street. She says last week, in the early morning hours, she saw a man looking into her home as she pulled into her driveway.

That was when she says she witnessed something disturbing.

"I saw him masturbating, and I turned around and saw him, and we made eye contact, and I freaked out," Sanchez said. "It was the most disturbing thing I have ever seen in my life."

She threw her car into reverse and sped away. She called police, and after she drove around the block, she could still see the man was near her house.

She drove to Pit-n-Peel on Government Street and cried in the parking lot. That's when the owner, Von Raybon, saw her.

"She was distraught and crying profusely," Raybon said.

Sanchez says she recognized the man in the Eugene Street area off Government Street. With the help of neighbors, she says she was able to identify the man.

Though she said she could easily recognize the man, police have not yet identified him.

One week later, Sanchez says she still sees him walking around, and many people who live in the area say this is nothing new.

"My neighbor, she says she has seen him before doing the same thing, and everyone that I've spoken to said they have seen him before," Sanchez said.

Sanchez says she wished the police handled her situation better, saying it took them roughly three hours to get to her house.

But Sanchez is hopeful that police will catch him.

Police are currently investigating this incident.